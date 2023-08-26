The person who caused the accident intentionally left the dying dog in the middle of the road

Pitiful Animals





Aug 25, 2023





A woman in Stupino district crashed a dog

She then drove over, leaving the dog lying dying in the middle of the road.

This was the first time I had seen such a situation

The dog had bloodshot eyes and is emotionless.

After more than an hour of struggling, I took her to the vet.

The doctor tested her for sensitivity and took an X-ray.

Then my adventure with this poor dog officially began

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTnoZWcumXU