What to do to prepare for the Grid & Cell Towers being wiped out - The Weekend Prepper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Solar Power & Satellite Internet set up in a Swamp Off-Grid for a Camper. I may set up Harbor Freight Utility Trailers w/ Solar, Inverters, &
Golf Cart Batteries so that if the grid gets shut down, life can be the
same as it was w/ cellphone use & internet, & having
electricity. Shutting off of all fuels & the grid is coming. More
info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
&
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html #WBNemesis the banking app that can save the US Dollar