Tensions rise between Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces and the resistance fighters from Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.

◾️The escalation started following a failed attempt to arrest the leader of the group a few days earlier, leading to a fire exchange and clashes with people rushing to support the fighters. PA forces responded with tear gas and live ammunition, resulting in the injury of one of the fighters, who later died from his wounds.