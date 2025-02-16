Cities of Refuge - A Hidden Prophecy & Urgent Warning

Six Cities of Refuge became places of salvation, safety, and restoration during the ancient kingdom of Israel under the leadership of Joshua. A deeper look at the Law together with the specific Hebrew names of each of these Cities reveals shocking connections about what Jesus said in Matthew 10:23 and much more. Get ready for a fuller understanding of what it means to find your physical and spiritual City of Refuge during these last days.





