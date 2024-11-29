BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Abuse of Power - Yellow Journalism (2023)
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1577 followers
Follow
6 months ago

Abuse of Power - Yellow Journalism (2023) Volume 7


Abuse of Power is a 2023 documentary, an eight volume series by Dauntless Dialogue. Conspiracy theories of a Satanic cabal operating behind the veneer of global government, finance, and entertainment have long circulated with little tangible evidence brought to bear. Is there any truth to these far-fetched claims? ABUSE OF POWER investigates powerful people that pledge allegiance to Satan and engage in ritualistic abuse, sacrifice, and even cannibalism… and how they manage to perfectly blend into society.


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.


Abuse of Power - Red Carpet (2023) Volume 1

https://www.brighteon.com/443f7d3f-cda1-471f-83a7-8bb343222a14


Abuse of Power - Black Mass (2023) Volume 2

https://www.brighteon.com/57fd619d-e2da-4520-ad68-fded111615bd


Abuse of Power - White House (2023) Volume 3

https://www.brighteon.com/767beaae-1e9a-46f4-b5fd-093f5586c038


Abuse of Power - Blue Blood (2023) Volume 4

https://www.brighteon.com/1c98c68e-da0a-407e-873c-723f1f106462


Abuse of Power - Brownstone (2023) Volume 5

https://www.brighteon.com/288300ca-8145-43d7-983e-8bcb2cce46ce


Abuse of Power - Copper Badge (2023) Volume 6

https://www.brighteon.com/9ca866de-cf1d-4c68-a092-3efdb4520c31


Abuse of Power - Purple Heart (2023) Volume 8

https://www.brighteon.com/a98b8ab0-ea0b-4d26-91d9-1873f92656d9

documentaryabuse of powerjudeo-masonic
