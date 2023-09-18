It's NOT the Drugs Dummy, Rising Rents that Create Homelessness- "Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes"

San Francisco SJW's will claim that it is rising runs that is creating homelessness, not the drugs, alcohol, and mental illness. Don't believe you're lying eyes even though we all know that this is a bold face lie, based on one of their numerous studies meant to fund the homeless industrial complex, and take away greater money from you, the taxpayer.#sanfrancisco #homeless #woke #sjw





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more