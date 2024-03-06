© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War nursing refugee women in Gaza Deir al-Balah
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvmckfKNg2Y
Malnutrition forces nursing refugee women in Deir al-Balah to wean their young
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fODtL9HcTY
صانعة محتوى فلسطينية تتبرع بما تبقى من متجرها بعد أن دمره الاحتلال