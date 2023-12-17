Maria Zeee Uncensored: BREAKING!!! US Moves to EXIT the WHO & the UN! ft. Dr. Rima Laibow

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Dec 15, 2023





Dr. Rima Laibow joins Maria Zeee to discuss the breaking news that the United States is officially moving to exit the UN & WHO through bills HR6645 & S3428!





Visit this link to contact your representatives: https://preventgenocide2030.org/





View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:https://ftwproject.com/ref/468





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41hh1h-uncensored-breaking-us-moves-to-exit-the-who-and-the-un-ft.-dr.-rima-laibow.html