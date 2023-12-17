Create New Account
Maria Zeee Uncensored: BREAKING!!! US Moves to EXIT the WHO & the UN! ft. Dr. Rima Laibow
Published 2 months ago

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Dec 15, 2023


Dr. Rima Laibow joins Maria Zeee to discuss the breaking news that the United States is officially moving to exit the UN & WHO through bills HR6645 & S3428!


Visit this link to contact your representatives: https://preventgenocide2030.org/


