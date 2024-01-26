Create New Account
Turning Clicks Into Leads: A Peculiar Journey
Finding Genius Podcast
Published a month ago

🤔 How to Turn clicks into cash? 🚗💸

🤝 Join with Richard Jacobs the Founder and CEO of Speakeasy Marketing Inc. and dive into Rich Business's success story. 🤯 💼

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3tZYF4v

🌟 He explains exploring the realm of expensive keywords, stumbled upon a fascinating niche - DUI lawyers paying $100 per click. 💸

🤔 It got me thinking – SEO might be the key to ushering them away from the pricey Pay per Click route.

💡 What began as an observation turned into a venture. 💻

✨ Specializing in lead generation for DUI cases became the focus.

⚖️ Helping attorneys connect with clients without breaking the bank on clicks felt like a meaningful pursuit. 📈

🚀 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or find it in the description above.🔗

lead generationmarketing insightsseo strategy

