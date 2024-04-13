BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
She Cried a Lot & Begged to Help Her Brother Who is Disabled
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
51 views • 04/13/2024

The Moho


Apr 12, 2024


She Cried a Lot & Begged to Help Her Brother Who is Disabled


Pataco, you will be very happy on your adoption day. You deserve the best in the world, life was hard for you at first, but that's in the past.


We continue to treat Patacona!

Patacona is recovering from surgery every day 🏻🙌🏻


We've been through a lot and we will be by her side every step she takes 🙏🏻 ♥ ️.


Help more Animal click here: https://bit.ly/2V6WWre


Special thanks to:

Huellas de Amor

Centro de rescate y rehabilitación animal. 🌎Pereira, Colombia 🇨🇴 Bancolombia ahorros 853-330098-09 Nit: 900777678.

Salvando vidas desde el 2010 🐾🙌🏻.

  / refugiohuellasdeamor


#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa2k1sCVGag

Keywords
disableddogrescuecriedthe moho
