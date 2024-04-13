© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 12, 2024
She Cried a Lot & Begged to Help Her Brother Who is Disabled
Pataco, you will be very happy on your adoption day. You deserve the best in the world, life was hard for you at first, but that's in the past.
We continue to treat Patacona!
Patacona is recovering from surgery every day 🏻🙌🏻
We've been through a lot and we will be by her side every step she takes 🙏🏻 ♥ ️.
Help more Animal click here: https://bit.ly/2V6WWre
Special thanks to:
Huellas de Amor
Centro de rescate y rehabilitación animal. 🌎Pereira, Colombia 🇨🇴 Bancolombia ahorros 853-330098-09 Nit: 900777678.
Salvando vidas desde el 2010 🐾🙌🏻.
/ refugiohuellasdeamor
#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho
------------------------------------------------------
You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Twitter: / themoho4
Instagram: / themoho88
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa2k1sCVGag