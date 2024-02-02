DEMLKRATS = left. MLK Jr. = right.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MLK Jr. is more than an important historical figure, he is a turning
point in American history. The reason many on the right don't like him
is because they credit him with "modern activism". But that's not fair.
He bravely fought for civil rights.
The people (modern activists) who took up his mantle fought for the right to enslave and exterminate. There's a big difference. The first one prioritizes freedom, the second one prioritizes corruption, slavery and death.