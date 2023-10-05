Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 5, 2023 - Biden, Mayorkas PANIC as US border INVASION of America turns DEMOCRATS against the regime

0:00 Intro

11:30 Supply Chain

23:05 Main Story

48:29 Child Trafficking

1:05:18 Interview with Greg Hunter





- Fraud in the food and supplements industry

- Lab update: Dioxins, heavy metals and more

- Our lawsuits against Big Tech

- Supreme Court may rule against censorship by tech giants

- #Mayorkas suddenly wants to build a border wall

- #Biden regime reverses course, panics about building the wall

- #Democrats are seeing their cities overrun by illegals

- #Obama / Biden regime no longer needs American Democrat voters because they will be REPLACED

- Democrats literally plan to exterminate their own voter base and cancel elections

- Former US defense official argues in favor of using #nuclear weapons against #Russia

- The US leaders have gone MAD and now represent the most EVIL empire on planet Earth

- They need a BIG CRISIS to cancel elections, suspend the Constitution and seize total power

- #CIA involved in massive child trafficking ring happening in broad daylight across the USA

- Full interview with Greg Hunter from USA Watchdog





