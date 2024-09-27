US Sports CoachLab Golf: Golf Tips and Techniques featuring Kathy Whitworth

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Dramatically improve your game with the help of professional golf's all-time leading tournament winner, Kathy Whitworth. In this comprehensive video course, Kathy offers numerous tips and techniques to help you become a better golfer. Among the topics covered are: Square Club Face, How to Aim, Ball Positioning, The Takeaway, The Weight Shift, Position of the Arms, Clipping the Grass, Holding Your Finish, Pre-Shot Routine, Pitching, Chipping, Sand Trap Play, Long Putts and Short Putts. Kathy Whitworth's Tips and Techniques will benefit golfers of all skill levels. Start improving your game here:

https://tinyurl.com/GolfTipsandTechniques1





