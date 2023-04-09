Armored vehicles group of Brave Group entering and storming into Ukrainian positions on Kremennaya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of armored vehicles from Russian Armed Forces of Central Military District of Brave Group, suddenly entered and stormed into the positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in a forest plantation west of Kremennaya. After artillery preparation and reconnaissance by UAV, 6 armored vehicles actually entered and began pursuing, then clearing the militant fortifications.
Mirrored - TeleTruth