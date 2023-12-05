Monthly Biden Payments: A Big Deal

More $ To The Big Guy

* Hunter’s business made direct monthly payments to Joe.

* There is way more to the story.

* This is not a simple loan repayment.

* A reaction explains it all: one man is innocent; the other is guilty.

* Let’s see what happens.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (4 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/MhlIjce_-S4

