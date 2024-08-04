BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Strategic Foresight in Government: Policy Horizons Canada & CDC Biodigital Convergence May 3, 2022
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 9 months ago

https://youtu.be/0xSwRJ2ULQ8?si=6q66bpBP5RCpu6dM

.

What is the biodigital convergence?

https://youtu.be/YDuv63Qa8DE?si=zBUVkZChBlA7DqXn

.

Innovation with Kristel Van der Elst, The Global Foresight Group UNDP https://youtu.be/pbwhBvKv6iw?si=9OcGRpI6c5IvFGob

.

How bio-convergence is shaping the future of healthcare technology Isreal Inovation Authority 2020

https://rumble.com/v4q9q98-april-18-2024.html

.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES OF 6G WBAN WHITE PAPER V7.0 I Future Mobile Communications Forum 2020/11

https://rumble.com/v4q1vib-april-17-2024.html

.

Ethical Insights & Opportunities in the COP 27 SEG 12 Webinar BioDigital Convergence Creating Standards To Form Policy - IEC Zoom Meeting 2022

https://rumble.com/v4pj66q-april-14-2024.html

.

New international standard for IoT-based ecological environment monitoring


Submitted by xc-mmu on Tue, 02/07/2023

https://www.iec.ch/node?u=&url=&page=47

.

Biodigital convergence is an emerging trend, referring to the merging of digital technologies and biological systems such as digitally programming DNA or implanted microchips that send signals to your body.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/policy-innovation-initative_biodigital-convergence-is-an-emerging-trend-activity-7031638254131064833-yHkU

.


Dr Francois Coallier member of the IEC, IEEE, ISO, & SCC is responsible for international standards regarding your digital twin voodoo doll.

#BiodigitalConvergence #CrimesAgainstHumanity

1. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjuv_mT9uCDAxXbHjQIHbctB5wQFnoECBoQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1XcUiqWBPiGemx34q7xfHD

2. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_1_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwi2j97A9uCDAxUTAjQIHarBAJsQFnoECCEQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3y1RDPSMgvN8zAkHjv_3ri

3. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_2_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiM9fSh9-CDAxWFFFkFHY8bCkkQFnoECA8QAQ&usg=AOvVaw00vcBTvQ18xMf63CiAq4sG

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy