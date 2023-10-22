Many Blacks think Whites don't even know they are being Abused Worse than Blacks by Jews?

Most Whites consider Jews to be White just like them. Ask someone who looks White but who is actually Jewish, LBGTQ+, or other & then listen ... My DHS Whistle Blower Friend said that ADL Mossad Rothschild Opium Cartel whacked Kennedy & then used the Taxes for what was to be the Moon Landing for Israel to have Flood & Fire Satellite Weather Weapons to rule the Financial World. They achieved this by the Jewish Gay Mafia infiltrating the start of the American College Fraternity System first at the William & Mary College in 1776. More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310 &

https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html





Ask me about #WBNemesis maybe it can make the US Dollar, American Again.