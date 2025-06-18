Remember Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her 360°.

Iran Warns U.S. of Retaliation if It Joins War on Israel’s Side

Iran is prepared to respond if the United States directly enters the conflict on Israel’s behalf, said Iran’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini.

He pledged a “decisive” and “immediate” response to Israeli attacks, emphasizing that Tehran would retaliate in a proportional manner. Bahreini accused Washington of shielding Israel from accountability.

“We will not hesitate to defend our people, our security, and our land. Our response will be serious and resolute, without limitations,” he told reporters.