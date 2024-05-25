Dr. Michelle Peal on Our Bright, Beautiful Future!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview a famous Naturalpathic Doctor, Dr. Michelle Peal, N.D. on our beautiful, bright future! I hope you can all listen to this positive, uplifting radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com