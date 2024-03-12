BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 6 | "Kibblegate": Dr. Judy Morgan Exposes the Pet Food Underworld
Sovereign Sisters
34 views • 03/12/2024

Dr. Judy Morgan is a true trailblazer in the world of veterinary medicine! In a world where pet health can often be overshadowed by profit margins and questionable practices, Dr. Judy stands tall as a fierce defender of animal well-being. She fearlessly exposes the dark underbelly of the pet food industry, shedding light on the dangers of chemicals, over-vaccination, and subpar nutrition. Join us as Dr. Judy rattles the very foundations of the industry.

Judy Morgan DVM, CVA, CVCP, CVFT is a certified veterinary acupuncturist, chiropractitioner, and food therapist. After 36 years, Dr. Morgan retired from clinical practice in 2020. She now focuses on empowering pet parents to provide longer, healthier lives for their pets through educational courses and seminars, blogs, international speaking engagements, and her Naturally Healthy Pets podcast. Her e-commerce site, Naturally Healthy Pets, provides high-quality products to enrich the lives of animals. She is a best-selling author of seven books and has appeared on CNN, PBS, ABC, CBS, NBC, and hundreds of radio shows and podcasts. Her goal is to change the lives of over ten million pets by teaching pet owners worldwide how to minimize the use of chemicals, vaccinations, and poor-quality processed food while using natural healing therapies.

CONNECT WITH DR. JUDY MORGAN

https://drjudymorgan.com/
https://www.youtube.com/DrJudyMorgan
https://www.Facebook.com/JudyMorganDVM
https://www.Instagram.com/drjudymorgan

