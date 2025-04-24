VfB will have some real news @ 5:38 PM 🇺🇸 just be sure to grab a mug for those tears 🍺





Trump is putting his ‘touches’ on the White House with flagpoles, art and an Oval Office overhaul





Excerpt:





New flag poles





Earlier Wednesday, Trump took an impromptu stroll outside toward the Pennsylvania Avenue fence with head groundskeeper Dale Haney and other staff members. Asked what he was doing, Trump said he was scoping out a location for a flagpole.





He told reporters afterward that he’s installing two “beautiful” flagpoles on the grounds because “they’ve needed flagpoles for 200 years.” He said the poles would be “paid for by Trump” and could be installed as soon as next week.





The American and POW/MIA flags fly on the roof of the White House every day. Trump had them lowered on Monday after Pope Francis’ death.





Oval Office overhaul





Trump pledged in his inaugural address to preside over a “golden age of America.” But he appears to have ushered it first into an Oval Office he has redecorated by adding golden accents to the fireplace, doorway arches, walls and other areas of the room. It hasn’t gone unnoticed.





“I really must say the Oval Office has never looked better,” Paul Atkins, the new Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, said Tuesday after his ceremonial swearing-in there. “One could really describe it as glistening, and I’ve heard stories about it. It’s true. It’s the touch of a confident president, leading with optimism towards an American golden age.”





Every president adjusts the office decor to their liking, often with new furniture, rugs, draperies and other items. Some hire decorators. Former President Joe Biden had one of his brothers handle it.





Trump seems to have directed the process himself.





“I’ve done some ‘Trump touches’ to the Oval Office,” he told the championship Ohio State football team when he invited them for a tour after he hosted the players and coaches last week. “It’s a little nicer than it used to be, I think.”





New Trump art





Earlier this month, Trump hung a portrait depicting a moment after last summer’s assassination attempt, thereby bumping the official portrait of former President Barack Obama to another wall in the foyer.





The new painting was donated by Andrew Pollock, who lost his daughter Meadow in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.





Another image of Trump now hangs on the ground floor between the official portraits of former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.





Revealed in a social media post by first-year Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Florida Republican, the image of Trump features the red, white and blue of an American flag superimposed over the president’s headshot on a black background.





The White House on Wednesday confirmed that the image is real.





Read the rest at:





https://apnews.com/article/trump-white-house-decor-flagpoles-gold-bd95330220d2d6af43d3a08281f8ccce





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJNj_oD4jRE