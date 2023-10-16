JEW-nocide: The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine

The israelis were just hoping for an excuse to take ALL of Palestine….

Posted October 16, 2023

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com