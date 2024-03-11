Dr. Jane Ruby: INTENTIONAL TEXAS FIRES TAKE OUT CATTLE FARMERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane has been warning for months now that the power grab over our nation's food supply is an ongoing threat, now NYS AG Letitia James is suing large livestock producers to put them out of business and someone is simultaneously setting millions of acres of cattle grazing land on fire - because if they control your food, you become a slave!