Mirror. Source

WAW 24 180421 5g Plan to EXTERMINATE HUMANITY failed thanks to WIKILEAKS, VICTIMS & WHISTLEBLOWERS https://is.gd/l2gNoe & WIKILEAKS UFO FOOTAGE THAT WAS BANNED FROM THE PUBLIC EYE!! https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x37pjt3





Quote: "see www.allto1.webs.com I wrote to my Councillors and MP in Redbridge on 24 March 2011 regarding this video and to stop flashing lights and helicopter activity. It was around the time of the Tsunami in Japan... that there were flashing lights travelling along the Pylons in Wanstead.... The Councillors and MP stole my home at that address on 20 July 2018 because I dropped the death rate within the NHS by 30% http://sunaina2007.tripod.com​ Now I realise the activity was in preparation for the Armageddon (Total destruction of all life on the surface of the planet) planned with a missile fired at the end of the Olympics 2012. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-19234182 Mrs neelu berry, 3 peel drive, Ilford, Essex ig5 0jr. Ref Health concerns in Ilford. Dear Councillors, MP’s Lords, I am very concerned about the number of aeroplanes emitting toxic chemicals or chemtrails all over Ilford. There is also as excessive amount of helicopters which circle the area for hours in the middle of the night. Also earlier in march 2011, I and several other witnesses, residents of Ilford, saw coloured lights flashing above Clayhall Avenue. These flashing coloured lights are typical of HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Project) man-made billion watt microwaves which control weather (see Wikileaks banned video on HAARP on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B2t68yoYy8​ showing two people having live nose-bleeds, birds getting distressed before falling from the skies, birds encircling an electric tower, birds becoming pulled towards the tower, an “atomic” type explosion coming towards the bridge on which several people standing are thrown to the floor or worse). Last night several Ilford witnesses saw a “Goodyear” balloon which caused dangerous distraction on the A12. I am requesting an investigation into these phenomenon in the public interests to avoid the area being used for research and experiments to their health detriment. Yours sincerely Mrs Neelu Berry >> THE VIDEO THAT THE GOVERNMENT DOESNT WANT YOU TO SEE. THE PUBLIC HAS A RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS VIDEO. THIS IS THE WIKILEAKS"