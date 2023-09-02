As Netanyahu Remains Mostly Silent, Christians In Israel Experiencing Persecution From Orthodox Jews-NTEB-SEPT 1 2023

Netanyahu silent as Evangelical Christians in Jerusalem see persecution from hard-right Jewish religious groups, why is it happening now?

The Jerusalem Post reports that ‘Over the past few months, previously latent tensions between extremist Jewish groups and Christians have flared into open conflicts, resulting in incidents affecting various branches of the Christian community. These events have targeted evangelical volunteers engaged in activities within Israel and residents of Orthodox and Armenian Christian enclaves in the Old City and northern Israel.’ Some have linked the recent surge in explicit hostility to the rise of the ruling coalition, which includes several far-Right factions like Noam, Otzma Yehudit, and certain members of the Religious Zionist Party. These parties are staunch proponents of safeguarding Israel’s Orthodox Jewish identity and have openly opposed the public presence of Christianity.’

“These things have I spoken unto you, that ye should not be offended. They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service. And these things will they do unto you, because they have not known the Father, nor me.” John 16:1-3 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we see Benjamin Netanyahu who over the years has been openly grateful and appreciative of ongoing outpouring of support from evangelical Christian groups in the United States. But here in his 5th term, 5 in the Bible is the number of death and judgment, Netanyahu is doing very little to stem the tide of hate coming from hard-right religious groups in Israel towards Christians in Jerusalem. Now, this could be just a momentary ‘glitch in the Matrix’, or it could be we are watching the leaders of Israel preparing themselves to receive Antichrist as the prophets tell us they will in places like Daniel 9:27 and Isaiah 28:14-19 in your King James Bible. On this episode, we travel to Jerusalem to investigate the troubling turning tide against Christians in Israel.