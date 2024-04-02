Pets in Love





I Wanna Give Up This Life! Poor Dog Said Last Words Before His Tearful Ending





"The coldest place is not Antarctica, the coldest place is the human heart"

Is this dog born to endure that "cold"?

This dog lies still on the sidewalk and waits for death. He was completely incapable of saving himself, couldn't stand up, and couldn't go looking for food.

There were many people on the street but no one heard him calling for help. A rescue station worker quickly helped him, they took him to the veterinary clinic.

The doctor examined him and suspected some neurological disease. He had almost lost all his teeth and seemed old.

Maybe because he was old and weak, the owner no longer wanted to take care of him.

The rescue team named him willow. Willow was given a warm blanket and fluids, hoping he would recover quickly





