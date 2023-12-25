THE SENTINEL

Sun Tzu is quoted as saying that it is necessary to know yourselves as well as to know your enemy to win wars.





Barry Young was to keep secret the fake pandemic's dead body count. In governments around the world, post clinical trial data after the roll out is classified for the elites only.





Will sentinel Liz Gunn's silver bullet save us from ourselves?





New Zealand's government has not said the data is not valid. only that it is a privacy issue. However, it was released anonymously, so it is not an evasion of privacy.





Complacency is not the solution. Act now. The next shoe to drop may be a cyber-attack that will lock down the world indefinitely. as illustrated in the predictive programming film "Leave the World Behind'.





Go to Prevent Genocide 2030 web site and register your opinion with your political leaders now while you can before the orchestrated nefarious global cyber-attack as represented in the latest NWO predictive programming film "Leave the World Behind' about martial law which will be used to lock down the world financially again.





Of course, the perpetrators will offer their solution to the chaos they created: Mark of the Beast CBDC'S which will require compliance with their transhumanist human extinction agenda by forcing us to accept their bio-synthetic formulated kill and enslavement shots.





The technocratic elites plan is to build the world back better using China's authoritarian government as a role model. Stay tuned for my next documentary based on Leave the World Behind called Know Your Enemy.





Join ban the jab activist groups which are a growing movement. They are in the process of presenting conclusive documented evidence to Governors and attorney generals who will be held accountable for their complicity in the greatest crime against humanity if they continue to remain oblivious to the evidence hidden in plain sight such as leaked by sentinel hero whistleblowers like Liz Gunn and Barry Young.



