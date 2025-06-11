🚨 NYPD & Anti-ICE Protesters continue to clash in Lower Manhattan outside of the NYC Federal Buildings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 NYPD and Anti-ICE Protesters continue to clash in Lower Manhattan outside of the NYC Federal Buildings. Video and info below, late last night, 10th.
Adding: 🚨 Atlanta is a war zone. Tear gas, rioters throwing fireworks at police.
Using professional tactics to cover deployed tear gas with cones.
Adding:
🚨 Chicago: “Absolute madness at Federal Plaza right now.”
According to this live feed, there's complete chaos at the Federal Plaza in Chicago. A van allegedly crashed into a stairwell. Protesters tagged it. The driver may have been arrested. The entire crowd starts running!
Video you watched:
🔗 Oliya Scootercaster (https://x.com/i/status/1932633553809867064?mx=2)