X22 REPORT Ep. 3023b - [DS] Assets Deployed, Hail Mary Push, Their System Is Exposed & Imploding, March Madness

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3023b - March 17, 2023
[DS] Assets Deployed, Hail Mary Push, Their System Is Exposed & Imploding, March Madness
The [DS] is in panic mode, they have nothing left to throw at Trump and they are using what ever crumbs they have left. Their system is exposed it is imploding and they cannot stop it. Trump and the patriots have set them up and they are forcing them down a path to expose all their crimes.
