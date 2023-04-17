X22 REPORT Ep. 3046b - Trump: Time To Restore Justice To Our Justice System, Mission Good, We Are Ready





Trump signals that we need a new justice system. The [DS] is deploying all assets to get Trump, this will fail because the people are not buying it. War is approaching and it will wake up a lot of people, those who did not want to see the [DS] will be forced to see them. The people are ready to take this to the next phase and the mission is looking good.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





