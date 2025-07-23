BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US & China will meet in Stockholm next week to discuss extending the deadline for trade agreement negotiations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
14 views • 1 month ago

US and China will meet in Stockholm next week to discuss extending the deadline for trade agreement negotiations.

Adding:  The European Union is prepared to slap 30% tariffs on American imports worth around €100 billion unless an agreement is reached with Washington, according to Bloomberg.

Adding: 

Chinese officials believe that the US exit from UNESCO is unacceptable, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

“The United States is pulling out of UNESCO for the third time and also has significant unpaid membership fees — this is not the behavior of a responsible great power,” he emphasized at a briefing.

Cynthia... US pulling out of UNESCO because they are for the Palestinians not being Genoicided, and the US is pro-Israel. MIGA! It's always about MIGA!!! FUCK MIGA!!!

