SNL is the REAL JOKE after DISASTROUS Ivy League presidents skit

Just when you thought Saturday Night Live couldn't tarnish its own name any more ... it did. After the presidents of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT drew intense backlash for their congressional testimony on Jewish genocide, SNL decided to mock not the presidents, but Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. And the result might just be the least funny thing SNL has ever done. Glenn says that if he's being kind, the skit was comparable to "a high school talent show." And Stu "can't believe that was comedy."





