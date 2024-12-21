USS Liberty Survivor Speaks Out | Candace Ep 118

Thank you to every person that supported me and this independent, demonetized show this year by giving to us at CandaceOwens.com

I went through a unique hell this year, for simply learning the truth about America’s “friend and ally” and refusing to shut up about it.

I have always been stubborn like my granddaddy. He was a man who insisted on hard work, his unshakeable faith in God and consequentially, Truth. I have no doubt that I made him proud today with this episode. I chose truth over money, power and threats.





Phil Tourney: thank you for entrusting me with your story. You were a Godsend at the end of this year bc it made me reflect and realize that what I went through (AIPAC’s network of lies, smears, and financial threats) was absolutely nothing compared to what you lived through. I am in awe of you. Thank you for providing me with the necessary perspective.





You were so young. I don’t know how you did it. If I live my life with a fraction of your courage, it will be a good life.





To all the veterans, you are deserving of so much more than our government has given you. I am broken to realize that left and right, we are surrounding by cowards.

But I am hopeful. Because in the end, Christ wins.

He has already won. ✝️





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD5gtM1A990



