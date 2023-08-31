BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Quick Reaction - The Russian soldier, "Warrior" Threw a Grenade at who was Behind the Tree - It instead Ricocheted off the Tree and Flew Back into the Trench at Him - Battle near Kleshcheevka.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 08/31/2023

Think how I messed up!” - our attack aircraft beats off a grenade with a volleyball blow.

Today at dawn, a group of special forces units stormed the positions of the Vushniks near Kleshcheevka. Our fighter with the call sign "Warrior" (my countryman - Stavropol) got up to 15 meters and threw grenades into a trench with an enemy machine gunner. A hail of bullets overhead, throwing is inconvenient. One “efka” hit exactly the tree behind which the “Warrior” was hiding, and flew back to his head. The fighter had 3 seconds before the explosion, but he was not taken aback!


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy