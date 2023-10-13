The Price of International Meddling

In the 1980s, Israel worked with a blind cleric named Sheik Ahmed Yassin to launch what would ultimately become Hamas. Israel’s goal at the time was to create a group that provided a counterweight to the Palestine Liberation Organization. Looking back, though, the PLO never accomplished the level of terror against Israel that Hamas just has. And back in June of this year, an Israeli commander told news outlets that Israeli officials were worried that U.S.-made weapons provided to Ukraine and those left in Afghanistan were ending up in the hands of terror groups intent on harming their nation.

In this episode, The New American’s Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit discuss other examples of U.S. meddling, and make a case for a noninterventionist foreign policy. Also, John Birch Society National Council member Andy Dlinn joins us to discuss how Hamas’ barbaric attack on Israel is affecting the Jewish community.