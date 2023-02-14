© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p288e06c13c
2/13/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The Northeast of Communist China is in misery; The Covid vaccine disaster will hit Europe harder than the U.S.; 2023 will be the darkest year for humanity.
#COVIDvaccineDisaster #economicCrash #inflation
2/13/2023 文贵盖特：中共国东北遍地惨状；欧洲的疫苗灾难会比美国严重；2023年是人类最黑暗一年
#疫苗灾难 #经济崩塌 #通货膨胀