"Captain over Distress" with Shane & Jessica Knock
56 views • 06/25/2023

One renegade took 400 "Men of distress, of debt,... downtrodden," and turned them into the greatest fighting army that ever walked the face of the earth.

Yahuah's tribulation is "selecting" such an army as this......searching the 4 corners of the earth. The "ones" who will stand through, ... "the Trial of Mine Elect. (4 Ezra 16)

This message is from EWHAL June 24th 2023 UK & International Online Sabbath Gathering.

The next one is 29th July 2023. 3.30pm GMT/UK, 9.30am CT, 10.30am EST.

Join Zoom Meeting (Re-occurring Zoom Details for all our meetings)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84112904860?pwd=MkIxRGtqeUU4dk1GdzF3MHBUbUs5Zz09

Meeting ID: 841 1290 4860

Passcode: 636654

jessica knockshane knockewhal4 ezra 16yahuahs tribulationthe trial of mine elect
