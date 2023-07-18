The Devil in Money | Contract with Satan | AUD 100: | Part 1. The Holographic Owl and Baphomet

The witchcraft in money makes it difficult for us to transact with love and light. Money is a Talisman for the rulers to enable control over the world and it is achieved by using black Majik. The spells are in the form of pictures that have been placed in the physicality of our money; coins and ''bills." We have acquiesced to the witchcraft because we were unaware of its presence. It is designed to make you poor.

If we say "NO" to the contract of witchcraft; the spells become invalid; as we did not receive full disclosure and our tacit agreement through silence was achieved by deceptive means, this invalidates the contract that we inadvertently made with the money; to submit to and pass on that witchcraft to each other, to our joint detriment. We may then imbue our own, energy onto money so we can use money as a positive and respectful means of exchange for our hard-earned goods and services. The nefarious witchcraft is wholly aimed at us so that we subjugate other people and disrespect each other with an overriding fear of having no money; tricking us into competing for resources as if they were scarce when they are actually abundant (Especially the ones we need). By renouncing the spells, we can take the power back so the money we use has our good energy to trade with each other with respect and dignity, but we must be aware of it first. State out loud: "I reject the contract with the Devil on this money. I refuse to be the Devil. I will use money with my own energy of love and respect." There are many more to come to help you overcome the negative spells placed on money to keep you poor; so you can manifest more of it.

