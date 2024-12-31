BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chemtrail Discussion In Shasta County, CA. With Board Of Supervisors On 7-15-2014
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1194 views • 6 months ago

This video even though it is from 2014 is just as relevant today as it was then with the evidence given and the testimonies from various people with their experience and their expertise.

After the board of supervisors section has ended the video continues with some other chemtrail information and evidence of chemtrails. Chemtrails also known as chemical trails or chemical spraying are not contrails which only consist of momentary moisture that quickly dissipates.

Chemtrails consist of several various chemicals, mostly of aluminum oxide, barium, strontium and other metals and poisons such as arsenic. The formulation of chemicals can vary depending on what the intentions and goals are of those evil people in control of having all the people in the whole world and our animals, wildlife and our environment sprayed with these terribly toxic substances which have caused much harm and will only continue to do more harm if chemtrail spraying is allowed to continue.

The negative effects of chemical spraying have many various negative health effects and a poorer quality of life due to the poor health and diseases caused by the chemical spraying for all living things, especially for humans and also the increase of very high temperature forest fires with increased temperatures of about 3200 to 4000 degrees Fahrenheit as opposed to about 1200 degrees in a normal forest fire. Chemical spraying poisons on our food crops and our waters too.

Link to the video --->  https://bit.ly/chemtrail-shasta


Keywords
healthcancerfoodchemtrailsautismtoxinsdepressiondetoxaluminumpoorplanesforestleadarsenicdeathssprayingchelationbariummetalschemicalpoisonsalzheimersfirespoisoningchelate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy