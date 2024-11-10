House of BRIC or CON? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In The BRICS’ Version of Globaloney, a recent reflection on the Kazan Declaration from the BRICS summit presents the idea that this declaration could confirm a long-standing theory of internal power struggles within global geopolitics—a situation where rival factions vie for dominance under a unified front.

This perspective views the BRICS summit as a display of unity that conceals deeper divisions, with each faction potentially maneuvering for dominance in an increasingly centralized global structure. The result may be a landscape where internal struggles surface as each faction positions itself for control, bringing a new twist to the globalist narrative.

Watch this video on House of BRIC or CON?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption House of BRIC or CON?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join