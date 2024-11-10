BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
House of BRIC or CON?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan Report
7 months ago

House of BRIC or CON? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In The BRICS’ Version of Globaloney, a recent reflection on the Kazan Declaration from the BRICS summit presents the idea that this declaration could confirm a long-standing theory of internal power struggles within global geopolitics—a situation where rival factions vie for dominance under a unified front.

This perspective views the BRICS summit as a display of unity that conceals deeper divisions, with each faction potentially maneuvering for dominance in an increasingly centralized global structure. The result may be a landscape where internal struggles surface as each faction positions itself for control, bringing a new twist to the globalist narrative.

Watch this video on House of BRIC or CON?

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
