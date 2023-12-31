Russia Takes Territory In Intense Artillery & Frontline Battle Under Fire From Ukraine

Patrick Lancaster





See Russia Take Territory In Intense Artillery & Frontline Battle Underfire From Ukraine. In this Report I go to the frontline in the heat of battle near Bakhmut / Artemovsk in Donbass with the Russian forces ,"Wolves" volunteer brigade, to cover the Ukraine war in Donbass. I show you how "Wolves" volunteers in intense Artillery battle support the taking of Ukraine controlled territory near Bakhmut / Artemovsk & Soledar frontline by Russian assault teams

Watch until the end as there is something special.





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





I show what the western media will not show you.





