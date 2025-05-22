BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morning Manna - May 22, 2025 - Proverbs 1:6-7 - The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Knowledge
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1047 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 3 months ago

In this Thursday edition of Morning Manna, the study of Proverbs continues with an in-depth reflection on verses 6 and 7 of chapter 1. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the three layers of these verses: understanding proverbs and interpretations, valuing the words of the wise, and unraveling the meaning behind “dark sayings.” They explain how true biblical wisdom is revealed not through surface reading but by humble, Spirit-led study and meditation. The fear of the Lord is presented not as terror but as reverent awe, forming the unshakable foundation of all true knowledge. The session also underscores the danger of spiritual pride and the fate of those who reject instruction, while encouraging believers to dig deep, unwrap the treasures of Scripture, and grow in wisdom daily.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 5/22/25


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

 https://www.FaithandValues.com


If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/morning-manna-may-22-2025-proverbs-16-7-the-fear-of-the-lord-is-the-beginning-of-knowledge-84926827


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.FaithandValues.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

 https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

 https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
wisdomknowledgefoolsdiscernmentparableshumilityinstructionreverencerickwilesspiritualgrowthmorninganna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy