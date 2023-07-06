BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Review of David Icke's latest video July 2023
Gretta Fahey
Gretta Fahey
07/06/2023

The online link to the video of David Icke being interviewed which I have reviewed here is https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5UhGr6DnkK5/ David Icke's website is www.davidicke.com.

Here is the link to the official legal contract which is known as the Warp Speed Operation contract between the U.S. Department of Defence and Pfizer which legally classifies what is known as the covid-19 vaccine as an electromagnetic device and not a biological agent, as the public were falsely led to believe as follows:- https://www.hhs.gov/.../pfizer-inc-covid-19-vaccine...

Please print it out if you are interested in using it in a court of law in the future in case it is deleted from the internet


david ickesecret societiesdigital controlteslaphoresishigh level members of secret societies
