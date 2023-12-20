Black-robed Oligarchy Tries to Overrule the Will of the People

Other stories in this episode:
@ 11:45 | The state of Tennessee is suing the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, a company that has used its clout to shove woke degeneracy down our throats.
@ 22:03 | The European Union is trying to impose digital censorship on the entire world by going after Elon Musk.
@ 27:01| Argentina’s new libertarian president permanently shut down half the government on his first day in office.
@ 33:05 | The CEO of The John Birch Society, Bill Hahn, discusses Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s bill to get the U.S. out of the UN.
