The plan for COVID lockdowns presented over time
pacsteam.org
57 views • 02/14/2023

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


The plan for COVID lockdowns presented over time


* SPARS - John Hopkins Society 2007

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html


Download the SPARS document: http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/documents/spars_pandemic_scenario.pdf



* Lockstep - Rockefeller Foundation 2010

https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf



* Event201 - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 2019

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/event201/


Download Event201 Model Description: http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/documents/event201-model-desc.pdf


* Denver airport 1994


* Opening of OL 2012


* opening ceremony of Gotthard Base Tunnel 2016


* Madonna - 2012 Super Bowl Halftime Show


* Madonna singing about "the great reset" Eurovision Song Contest 2019


* Grammy 2023


* UN's poster and ad "kill the children" + "kill EVERYONE" for mother earth aka Hitlers Gaia religion


And much more out there, these are just examples.



Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


https://i.imgur.com/tUeeDio.jpg


Keywords
nwoendtimelodges
