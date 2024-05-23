FANTASTIC COMPILATION OF TV PERSONALITIES 💉😷☠⚰ BACKTRACKING OVER THEIR COVID-19 POSITIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We are making healthy people sick”
Fantastic compilation from @TheMilkBarTV of TV Personalities back-tracking over their Covid19 Vaccine position.
Expect a lot more of this - then expect millions of angry vaccinated persons once they finally realise ‼️
Source: https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1793522620031463924
Thumbnail: https://ids-deutschland.de/?c=how-to-monitor-and-report-covid-19-vaccine-side-ll-VWg9QAHR
Are you loving the #COVIDIOCRACY, goyimzes 💉😷☠⚰
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/hcp/engaging-patients.html
As a trusted source of health information and healing, your approach to a conversation with patients and families who are hesitant about receiving COVID-19 vaccines can influence their willingness to consider vaccination.
Motivational interviewing is an evidence-based and culturally sensitive way to speak with unvaccinated patients about getting vaccinated. The goal of motivational interviewing is to help people manage mixed feelings and move toward healthy behavior change that is consistent with their values and needs.
Huh - that's a funny way of spelling self-suicide
💉💔💀Bluetooth MAC Addresses in the VaXXXinated! Fully Explained!!💉💔💀
https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7/The-BluetoothMac-Phenomenon--Intra-Corporeal-Nano-Networks:b
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine