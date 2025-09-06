President Trump Is Human Truth Serum

‘Cowed’: Share The Risk

* We are experiencing so many moments of honesty that wouldn’t have happened if DJT hadn’t won.

* The left assigns opinions and expects you to fall in line.

* With each passive lie, their mob grew bigger.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (5 September 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6378568161112