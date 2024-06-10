© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAN Webinar on Fluoride Neurotoxicity by Chris Neurath. FAN’s Research Director, Chris Neurath, closely details the evidence that fluoride is a developmental neurotoxin. This information in this video is an excellent introduction to the main argument FAN will be using in the upcoming federal TSCA trial against EPA that starts June 8th, 2020