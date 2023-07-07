UNCLASSIFIED - The US Air Force Central Command - has posted another video of the 'Adventures of American Drones in the Skies over Syria'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Air Force Central Command has posted another video of the adventures of American drones in the skies over Syria, accompanied by Russian fighters. As can be seen from the footage, today there was another "warm" meeting of our pilots with US Air Force drones with maneuvers, firing of heat traps and other delights.