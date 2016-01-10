[Jan 10, 2016] Session 6 - Austin 2014 Supernatural Truth Conference: Archon Invasion Part 1 by Rob Skiba (7K views on YouTube)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was the sixth of 8 sessions at the 2014 Supernatural Truth Conference in Austin, Texas. My lecture was called, "Archon Invasion Part 1". Sorry. I did not record these, so I had no control over audio quality. If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share. Support donations can be made here: https://robschannel.com/support https://babylonrisingbooks.com https://seedtheseries.com geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology